FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 5,948 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,629,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,645,000 after buying an additional 2,433,902 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,588,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,016,000 after buying an additional 1,141,688 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,761,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,382,000 after buying an additional 1,019,446 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,602,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,165,000 after buying an additional 811,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,697,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,364,000 after buying an additional 700,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DD opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.27. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.82.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.