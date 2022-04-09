FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Roku by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,901,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Roku by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,822,000 after acquiring an additional 30,870 shares during the period. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Roku during the fourth quarter valued at about $639,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Roku by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $114.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 67.10 and a beta of 1.85. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,946 shares of company stock worth $51,560,874. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roku from $435.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.04.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

