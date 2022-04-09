FDx Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.09.

In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,193 shares of company stock worth $22,168,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $106.61 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $140.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

