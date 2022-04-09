FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 995 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 995 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,088.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDNS. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.62.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.40, for a total value of $154,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $7,749,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,979 shares of company stock valued at $26,209,988 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.24. 1,204,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,213. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

