FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 766 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Shopify by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,285 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Shopify by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,041,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,413,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.80.

Shares of SHOP opened at $603.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.63. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $510.02 and a 12-month high of $1,762.92. The company has a current ratio of 12.15, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $706.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,138.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

