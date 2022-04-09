Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Trading Down 1.1%

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.82) and last traded at GBX 222.50 ($2.92). Approximately 21,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 27,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.95).

The company has a market capitalization of £118.44 million and a P/E ratio of -6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 241.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 289.86.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company. The company develops a pipeline of immune modulation based proprietary drug candidates for unmet need, including immuno-oncology, and organ protection and regenerative medicine. Its lead product candidates are Traumakine, an intravenous interferon beta-1a therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome, COVID-19, cardiovascular surgery, CAR-T induced CRS, acute kidney injury, and IRI in solid organ transplantation; and Bexmarilimab, a novel precision cancer immunotherapy candidate for treating solid tumors, non-small cell lung carcinoma, and hematological malignancies.

