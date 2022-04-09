FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 4,170.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of FDS opened at $441.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $419.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $306.86 and a twelve month high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

FDS has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

In related news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,510 shares of company stock worth $11,576,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.