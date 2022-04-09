FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sells $565,840.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $565,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE FDS opened at $441.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $419.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $306.86 and a 1-year high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

FDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $444.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

