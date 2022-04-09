Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.30% of Fabrinet worth $13,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fabrinet by 63.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Fabrinet by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FN opened at $98.25 on Friday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.04.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.71.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

