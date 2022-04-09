F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Director Mark Wahlberg Sells 69,223 Shares of Stock

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) Director Mark Wahlberg sold 69,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $736,532.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Wahlberg also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 8th, Mark Wahlberg sold 24,309 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $255,973.77.
  • On Monday, April 4th, Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $125,319.00.
  • On Friday, April 1st, Mark Wahlberg sold 200 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $2,214.00.
  • On Wednesday, March 30th, Mark Wahlberg sold 13,044 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $145,049.28.
  • On Monday, March 28th, Mark Wahlberg sold 12,321 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $137,502.36.
  • On Friday, March 25th, Mark Wahlberg sold 45,894 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total transaction of $517,684.32.
  • On Wednesday, March 23rd, Mark Wahlberg sold 50,117 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $607,418.04.
  • On Monday, March 21st, Mark Wahlberg sold 65,236 shares of F45 Training stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total transaction of $802,402.80.
  • On Thursday, March 17th, Mark Wahlberg sold 71,900 shares of F45 Training stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $951,956.00.

FXLV opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.68. F45 Training Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.38 and a 12 month high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. On average, equities analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of F45 Training from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in F45 Training in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F45 Training (Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

