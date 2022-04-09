EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.17

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.17 and traded as high as $12.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 104,554 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research raised EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

The company has a current ratio of 10.05, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. The stock has a market cap of $406.83 million, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.18.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 159.70% and a negative return on equity of 46.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EYPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 13,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,407,000 after purchasing an additional 60,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,798,000. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

