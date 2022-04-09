Experian plc (LON:EXPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,129.20 ($41.04).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($49.18) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($41.26) price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Experian to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($32.79) to GBX 2,850 ($37.38) in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of Experian stock traded down GBX 13 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,907 ($38.12). 1,059,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,848. Experian has a 12 month low of GBX 2,528 ($33.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,689 ($48.38). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,946.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,202.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £26.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.67.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

