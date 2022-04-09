Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.78.

Shares of EXPE opened at $179.79 on Friday. Expedia Group has a one year low of $136.77 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.62, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.79 per share, with a total value of $1,006,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,650 shares of company stock worth $26,514,549 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 732 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

