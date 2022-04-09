Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $209.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $218.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total value of $9,630,226.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.03, for a total value of $793,375.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,650 shares of company stock valued at $26,514,549. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth about $340,250,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $195,284,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $136,543,000 after buying an additional 480,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $2.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $179.79. 2,543,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,679,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.03 and a 200 day moving average of $178.62. Expedia Group has a 52-week low of $136.77 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

