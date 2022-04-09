eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Hits New 1-Year Low on Insider Selling

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $17.02 and last traded at $17.35, with a volume of 66417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Specifically, CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $1,075,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren Lee Jacklin sold 5,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,433 shares of company stock worth $9,491,337 in the last quarter. 35.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPI. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $33.69.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPI)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

