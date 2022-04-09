eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXPI shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded down $0.58 on Friday, reaching $16.90. 2,568,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 3.03. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that eXp World will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In related news, insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $390,395.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,433 shares of company stock valued at $9,491,337. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP bought a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth $52,988,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in eXp World by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 785,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,461,000 after purchasing an additional 528,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eXp World in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,397,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,146,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,632,000 after purchasing an additional 424,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $12,866,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

