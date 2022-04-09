Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $51.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Approximately 462,196 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,819,630 shares.The stock last traded at $49.73 and had previously closed at $49.71.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered Exelon from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.45.
In other news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.59%.
About Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC)
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.
