Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.75.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,664,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,163 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,001,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after buying an additional 678,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,879,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,151,000 after buying an additional 463,473 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

