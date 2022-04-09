Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) EVP Sells $399,960.00 in Stock

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $93.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a $0.6375 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

