Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

EVBG stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.31. The stock had a trading volume of 893,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

