Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ESEA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Maxim Group increased their price target on Euroseas from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Shares of ESEA stock opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.33 million, a PE ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.41. Euroseas has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Euroseas ( NASDAQ:ESEA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.18. Euroseas had a return on equity of 81.93% and a net margin of 45.67%. The company had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts expect that Euroseas will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Euroseas by 1,194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Euroseas by 2,272.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Euroseas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Euroseas Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, mainly including manufactured products, and perishables. It also owns drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks such as bauxite, phosphate and fertilizers.

