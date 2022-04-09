EUNO (EUNO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.00

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, EUNO has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $4.83 million and approximately $10.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.29 or 0.00321177 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 182.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,504,218,333 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

