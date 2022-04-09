Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Price Hits $0.0000

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) traded 86.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Ethereum Gold Project coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $189,026.01 and $22.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ethereum Gold Project

ETGP is a coin. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,930,048,943 coins. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Gold Project is a new Ethereum smart-contracts governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technologies using the value of GOLD. ETGP will be the main currency (ERC20) used on the Ethereum Gold Project platform, serving the users as a medium for exchange value. “

Ethereum Gold Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

