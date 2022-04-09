Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $51.47 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $44.71 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $535.69 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

