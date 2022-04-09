Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.38). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($1.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Equillium from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Equillium from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equillium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $25,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQ. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equillium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,170,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 273,324 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equillium by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Equillium during the third quarter worth $573,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQ stock opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. Equillium has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $7.75.

Equillium, Inc engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D.

