EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) to post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for EQT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.88 and the lowest is $0.57. EQT reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 210%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EQT will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $5.42. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $7.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EQT.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

NYSE:EQT opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $38.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -11.47%.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 0.6% during the first quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 446,813 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,375,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in EQT by 7.6% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 62,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in EQT during the fourth quarter valued at $744,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

