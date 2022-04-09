EOS (EOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.37 Billion

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $2.40 or 0.00005647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a total market cap of $2.37 billion and $349.55 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,051,678,267 coins and its circulating supply is 986,454,562 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

Buying and Selling EOS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

