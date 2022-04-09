EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $132.00 to $136.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EOG Resources traded as high as $125.60 and last traded at $125.55, with a volume of 85800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.62.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,245,826 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,219,717,000 after purchasing an additional 709,647 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,346,154 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $917,640,000 after purchasing an additional 312,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,013,009 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $622,966,000 after purchasing an additional 31,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $520,520,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.34.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

