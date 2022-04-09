EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stake Decreased by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,175 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 10,201 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2,493.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $126.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $127.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.34.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

