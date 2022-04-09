Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.35

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as high as $0.35. Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 131,477 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.35.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN)

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

