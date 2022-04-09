Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enviva in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enviva from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.88.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $82.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Enviva has a 12 month low of $46.95 and a 12 month high of $82.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

In other news, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Enviva in the third quarter worth $13,971,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 21.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Enviva by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva in the third quarter worth $40,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

