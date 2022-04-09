Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Raymond James

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envestnet has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.71.

NYSE ENV opened at $81.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.35 and a beta of 1.19. Envestnet has a 52-week low of $64.70 and a 52-week high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2,168.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter worth $50,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Envestnet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

