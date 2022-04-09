Enteq Technologies (LON:NTQ) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.76

Enteq Technologies Plc (LON:NTQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 14.76 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 13.60 ($0.18). Enteq Technologies shares last traded at GBX 14.25 ($0.19), with a volume of 224,281 shares.

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 14.75. The stock has a market cap of £10.01 million and a PE ratio of -8.06.

In other news, insider Andrew Law acquired 142,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £19,999 ($26,228.20).

Enteq Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

