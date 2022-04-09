Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ESVIF. BMO Capital Markets raised Ensign Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities raised Ensign Energy Services to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.30.

Ensign Energy Services stock opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

