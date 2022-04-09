EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnQuest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EnQuest from GBX 37 ($0.49) to GBX 34 ($0.45) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ENQUF opened at $0.40 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. EnQuest has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $1.00.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

