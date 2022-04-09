EnQuest (LON:ENQ) PT Raised to GBX 40

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a speculative buy rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of EnQuest in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of ENQ stock opened at GBX 32.05 ($0.42) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 22.55. The firm has a market cap of £604.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97. EnQuest has a 1 year low of GBX 15.16 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 32.85 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

