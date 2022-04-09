Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENPH. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 46,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,552,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the period. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $7,318,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $4,042,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $11.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.14. 1,819,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,033. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average is $182.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.32 and a beta of 1.27. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.39.

Enphase Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.