Eni S.p.A. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.56 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ENI in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo expects that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion for the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on E. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ENI from €14.70 ($16.15) to €14.90 ($16.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

NYSE:E opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. ENI has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.9356 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.72. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 157.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

