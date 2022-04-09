ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €14.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €14.00 ($15.38) price objective by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

ENI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.88) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($18.68) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €15.30 ($16.81) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.50 ($20.33) target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.76 ($17.32).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €13.81 ($15.17) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €13.35 and a 200-day moving average of €12.65. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.84. ENI has a twelve month low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of €14.80 ($16.27). The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

