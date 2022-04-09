Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enfusion Inc. is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Enfusion from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Enfusion from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Enfusion stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.56. Enfusion has a one year low of $10.72 and a one year high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that Enfusion will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Enfusion during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

