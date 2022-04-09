Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.41

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.41 and traded as low as $1.24. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 53,549 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFOI shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Energy Focus from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 161.01% and a negative net margin of 79.94%. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Focus by 25.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

