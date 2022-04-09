Empty Set Dollar Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 9th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $3.88 million and $56,042.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s launch date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

