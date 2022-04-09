Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stake Lifted by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,747 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

EMR stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,660,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.10 and a 200 day moving average of $94.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

