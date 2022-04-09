Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 90.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.
Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $981.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $19.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.
Ellington Financial Company Profile
Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.
