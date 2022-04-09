Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Declares $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of 90.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 31.82, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $981.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.70. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 102.64% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ellington Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,060 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ellington Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

