Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Element Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $647.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.46.

NYSE:ESI opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

In other Element Solutions news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 81.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 204,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,748 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 11.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 7.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 103,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $11,031,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth $488,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

