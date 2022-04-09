Electroneum 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $678,693.00 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Electroneum has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $113.34 million and approximately $678,693.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,917,070,320 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.