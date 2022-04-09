Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc. is a pure-play commercial electric vehicle company. Electric Last Mile Solutions Inc., formerly known as Forum Merger III Corporation, is based in DELRAY BEACH, Fla. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELMS. Wedbush downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. DA Davidson cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities cut shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of ELMS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 666,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,603. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELMS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $7,030,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $5,812,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $4,575,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 371.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 599,578 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,532.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 395,356 shares during the period. 9.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

