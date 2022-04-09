Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Holdings Decreased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,310,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,207,000. Keene & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $586,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,112,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 171,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 1,633,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,751,635. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.43.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

