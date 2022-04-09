Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.83

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.83 and traded as high as $8.75. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 760,216 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.46.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EIGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.03. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 80.40% and a negative net margin of 279.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIGR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

