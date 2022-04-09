Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EW. Raymond James cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.91.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $123.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.93. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $83.80 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $1,195,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,859 shares of company stock valued at $22,865,184 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,398,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,759 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 18,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.4% in the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 82,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 3,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

